Man accused of attacking teens with crowbar in Franklin County

Brian Epperson, 32, is accused of attacking an 18-year-old and 16-year-old with a crowbar (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 32-year-old man is accused of attacking two teenagers with a crowbar earlier in the month.

Witnesses told the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office they saw Brian K. Epperson, of Beaufort, hit an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old female on the head with a crowbar outside of Union during the early morning hours of Dec. 3. Before filing a police report, the victims reportedly received medical attention for their injuries.

Ten days after the assault, Epperson was arrested in Pacific on an unrelated outstanding Franklin County warrant for failure to appear on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and no insurance.

After being taken into custody, investigators questioned Epperson about the crowbar assault. The suspect then said he did have a physical confrontation with the victims, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. When investigators obtained a search warrant for Epperson’s vehicle, they found potential evidence of the assault.

Epperson has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.

