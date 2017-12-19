Suspect sought after stolen credit cards used to purchase gift cards

Dark-colored SUV the suspect drove away from the business in (Credit: St. Charles County Police)

Surveillance photo of suspect who used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards in Lake St. Louis (Credit: St. Charles County Police Department)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card to purchase of $1,000 in gift cards in Lake St. Louis.

The suspect made the transaction on Dec. 9 at a Lake St. Louis retailer, according to the officials.

After obtaining the gift cards, the suspect left the store in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Det. Anderson at manderson@sccmo.org or 636-949-3000 ext. 2523. Tips can be shared anonymously at 636-949-3002.

