Doctor accused of groping patients charged with abuse, sodomy

ST. LOUIS CO., Mo. (KMOV.com) – A physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor was charged after allegations surfaced that he groped two female patients during separate exam visits at his clinic.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 38-year-old Abhishek Jain, of Maryland Heights, with two counts of sexual abuse and of sodomy.

An unidentified 60-year-old woman reported to police that she visited Jain for treatment for chronic pain at the Interventional Pain Management Services on Oct. 17, 2017. During her exam, the victim said Jain touched her breasts and genitals. She stopped the exam and immediately left the pain clinic.

Authorities said another patient alleged that Jain groped her during an exam on Oct. 23, 2017. A 60-year-old woman scheduled an appointment with Jain to treat her back and hip pain. She stated the doctor touched her breast and genitals during the exam.

The victims visited the doctor at two different offices. Jain was employed at the clinic's South County and Florissant locations.

Jain is currently held on a $500,000 bond as detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department of Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Florissant Police Department conduct the investigations.

St. Louis County Police are asking if anyone believes to be victimized by Jain to come forward and contact authorities at 314-615-5400.

