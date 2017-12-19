Convicted Craigslist killer sentenced to life in prison

Gordon was convicted Monday of murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old student Taylor Clark.More >
Gordon was convicted Monday of murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old student Taylor Clark.More >
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The body of a missing Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville (SIUE) student was found Tuesday night in Hazelwood.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The body of a missing Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville (SIUE) student was found Tuesday night in Hazelwood.
Relatives of a St. Louis man and infant killed last year in a drunken driving crash have settled a lawsuit against the driver and a bar.More >
Relatives of a St. Louis man and infant killed last year in a drunken driving crash have settled a lawsuit against the driver and a bar.More >
St. Louis City leaders voted to preserve a historic building in downtown St. LouisMore >
St. Louis City leaders voted to preserve a historic building in downtown St. LouisMore >
Preparations are underway for a dine out event for injured Arnold Officer Ryan O’Connor and his familyMore >
Preparations are underway for a dine out event for injured Arnold Officer Ryan O’Connor and his familyMore >
A physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor was charged after allegations of groping two elderly patients during separate exam visits at his clinic Monday morning.More >
A physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor was charged after allegations of groping two elderly patients during separate exam visits at his clinic Monday morning.More >