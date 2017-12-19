Convicted Craigslist killer sentenced to life in prison - KMOV.com

Convicted Craigslist killer sentenced to life in prison

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Michael Gordon was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering Taylor S. Clark, 19 (Credit: Police) Michael Gordon was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering Taylor S. Clark, 19 (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The man who was found guilty of murdering Taylor Clark was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday.

Michael Gordon was convicted in October of murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old SIUE student Taylor Clark.

Clark went missing on May 4, 2015 after being contacted about his 2007 Nissan 350ZX he was selling on Craigslist. His body and car were found the next day at the Hazelwood, Missouri business where Gordon worked.

The case sparked a major change in how people viewed Craigslist. Most police departments in the St. Louis-area now offer a safe space to do sales, and many of them made that change because of what happened to Clark.

