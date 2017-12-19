Convicted Craigslist killer sentenced to life in prison

Police said they have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of Taylor S. Clark.

24-year-old Michael Gordon has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The body of a missing Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville (SIUE) student was found Tuesday night in Hazelwood.

Gordon was convicted Monday of murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old student Taylor Clark.

Michael Gordon was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering Taylor S. Clark, 19 (Credit: Police)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The man who was found guilty of murdering Taylor Clark was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday.

Michael Gordon was convicted in October of murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old SIUE student Taylor Clark.

Read: Suspect drove SIUE student's car back to work after murder, witness says

Clark went missing on May 4, 2015 after being contacted about his 2007 Nissan 350ZX he was selling on Craigslist. His body and car were found the next day at the Hazelwood, Missouri business where Gordon worked.

The case sparked a major change in how people viewed Craigslist. Most police departments in the St. Louis-area now offer a safe space to do sales, and many of them made that change because of what happened to Clark.

