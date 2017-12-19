Parents of bullied girl who killed herself to sue her school

The parents of 13-year-old Rosalie Avila described their late daughter as a beautiful person inside and out. (Avila Family/ KCBS via CNN)

YUCAIPA, Calif. (CBS News) — Rosalie Avila's parents broke down in tears as they spoke about their young daughter. The 13-year-old hung herself in her bedroom last month. Her father says bullying is to blame.

On Monday the parents announced they intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Yucaipa-Calimesa School District, CBS Los Angeles reports.

"She was a big part of my life," her father Freddie Avila said. "They told Rosalie and they told my daughter Laylanie and they told my daughter Angelina, what did you do? You had to have done something to deserve to make these kids do this to you."

The parents stood outside the Yucaipa-Calimesa school district alongside, family, friends and their lawyer – calling for change within the district. Brian Claypool, the Avila's lawyer, says the school district knew she was being bullied for months and didn't do anything to protect her. He says Rosalie left a final note before taking her own life. In the note she asked her parents not to show her picture at her own funeral.

"The fact that this little girl would be so verbally abused at a school to a point where she writes a suicide note to her parents saying she doesn't even feel worthy of a picture at her funeral speaks volumes," Claypool said.

Click here for more from CBS News.