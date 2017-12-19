Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling pleads guilty in child porn cas - KMOV.com

Former 'Glee' actor Mark Salling pleads guilty in child porn case

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest "Glee" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13, 2015 (Credit:Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest "Glee" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13, 2015 (Credit:Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling, right, arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. (Credit: AP Photo/Reed Saxon) Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling, right, arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. (Credit: AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former "Glee" star Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Salling entered the plea in a downtown Los Angeles federal court on Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to between four to seven years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by residency restrictions.

The actor played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee."

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House adviser says NKorea behind big ransomware attack

    White House adviser says NKorea behind big ransomware attack

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:50 AM EST2017-12-19 08:50:49 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 1:11 PM EST2017-12-19 18:11:22 GMT

    The WannaCry attack struck more than 150 nations in May, locking up digital documents, databases and other files and demanding a ransom for their release.

    More >

    The WannaCry attack struck more than 150 nations in May, locking up digital documents, databases and other files and demanding a ransom for their release.

    More >

  • Sheriff: Dogs ate owner after mauling her to death

    Sheriff: Dogs ate owner after mauling her to death

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:40 PM EST2017-12-19 17:40:11 GMT
    Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

    The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.

    More >

    The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.

    More >

  • John Legend cast as Jesus Christ in upcoming NBC live musical

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:18 PM EST2017-12-19 17:18:49 GMT
    John Legend singing before Super Bowl XLIX (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)John Legend singing before Super Bowl XLIX (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

    (CNN) -- John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use. The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" 

    More >

    (CNN) -- John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use. The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly