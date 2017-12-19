Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job - KMOV.com

Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Credit:AP Photo/Susan Walsh) House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Credit:AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans he has no intention to step down.

In a closed-door meeting with rank-and-file members on Tuesday, Ryan indicated that it made no sense to leave "when we're winning and have the momentum."

That's according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. Republicans responded with applause and a standing ovation.

The Wisconsin lawmaker has been trying for years to overhaul the nation's tax code and the GOP is on the cusp of revamping the system after nearly 30 days.

Realizing that long-sought goal has stirred speculation that Ryan would step down next year after prevailing on the tax issue. He reluctantly assumed the top job in the House after Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House adviser says NKorea behind big ransomware attack

    White House adviser says NKorea behind big ransomware attack

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 3:50 AM EST2017-12-19 08:50:49 GMT
    Tuesday, December 19 2017 1:11 PM EST2017-12-19 18:11:22 GMT

    The WannaCry attack struck more than 150 nations in May, locking up digital documents, databases and other files and demanding a ransom for their release.

    More >

    The WannaCry attack struck more than 150 nations in May, locking up digital documents, databases and other files and demanding a ransom for their release.

    More >

  • Sheriff: Dogs ate owner after mauling her to death

    Sheriff: Dogs ate owner after mauling her to death

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:40 PM EST2017-12-19 17:40:11 GMT
    Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)Bethany Lynn Stephens was found dead late Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

    The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.

    More >

    The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.

    More >

  • John Legend cast as Jesus Christ in upcoming NBC live musical

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:18 PM EST2017-12-19 17:18:49 GMT
    John Legend singing before Super Bowl XLIX (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)John Legend singing before Super Bowl XLIX (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

    (CNN) -- John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use. The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" 

    More >

    (CNN) -- John Legend is about to put his divine voice to perfect use. The 10-time Grammy award winner has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's upcoming live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!" 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly