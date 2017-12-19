Crash causing lane closures, delays on EB I-70 in St. Charles

Multiple lanes of EB I-70 were closed at Highway 94 after a crash Tuesday (Credit: MoDOT)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed following a Tuesday morning crash in St. Charles.

The crash occurred on the interstate at Highway 94 just before 6:30 a.m., closing four lanes. Shortly after the crash occurred, traffic was backed up past Cave Springs.

All lanes of the interstate reopened before 7:30 a.m.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, no one was injured in the crash.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved