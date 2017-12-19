Search on for suspects who stole ATM from Waterloo bar - KMOV.com

Search on for suspects who stole ATM from Waterloo bar

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
3 suspects were involved in the theft of an ATM from the Route 3 bar (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department)
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department) Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department)
The suspects burglarized the Route 3 bar on Dec. 10 (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department) The suspects burglarized the Route 3 bar on Dec. 10 (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department)
3 suspects were caught on camera burglarizing the Route 3 bar on Dec. 10 (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department) 3 suspects were caught on camera burglarizing the Route 3 bar on Dec. 10 (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department)
3 suspects were caught on camera burglarizing the Route 3 bar on Dec. 10 (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department) 3 suspects were caught on camera burglarizing the Route 3 bar on Dec. 10 (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department)

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying three suspects who burglarized a Waterloo bar earlier in the month.

On Dec. 10, three suspects were caught on surveillance camera stealing an ATM from the Route 3 Bar in the 6100 block of State Route 3.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-464 or the anonymous crime tip hotline at 618-939-8477.

