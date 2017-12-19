3 firefighters burned while battling North City blaze

3 firefighters were burned while battling flames at a home on West Florissant near Adelaide Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three firefighters were burned while battling a house fire in north St. Louis overnight.

Firefighters were called out to a home on West Florissant near Adelaide just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials said the fire, which appeared to have started in the basement, consumed all three floors of the home.

“It was reported that there were high heat conditions and that’s something you don’t get a lot on our scenes but apparently very high heat conditions on the second floor,” said St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

Capt. Mosby said the injured firefighters were treated on scene and will undergo an evaluation later in the morning.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

