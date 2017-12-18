Community rallies to support officer, Marine vet diagnosed with cancer

A Marine Corps veteran who survived combat only to make it home is now battling another fight within his own body.

St. Peters Police Officer Brian Bresnahan is facing throat cancer for the second time, and with many standing with him.

The group named Behind the Badge St. Peters was formed after police say Trenton Forster shot and killed St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder in October 2016.

"To build relationships and take care of families within our own department," said Joy Bittle.

Help from Joy Bittle and the other officers' wives is needed now.

Doctors diagnosed Bresnahan with throat cancer for a second time last week

"It's devastating, you know? He's young. He's 36-years-old," added Bittle.

It's the second throat cancer diagnosis for the husband and father of two. The previous diagnosis was five years ago.

"We just know how much of a load and burden it is going to be with their family. So we are here to help," added Bittle.

The officer and family man fought for our country in Iraq. Armed with love and compassion, the ladies behind the badge are raising money through a GoFundMe account and an April 21, 2018 trivia night.

"We know we have to be supportive and have to be the hands and feet of the operation. Behind the scenes, handling things at home, keeping it stable for kids and parents or whoever is affected by an incident, accident or diagnosis," added Bittle.

With Christmas just days away, a lot of families are finishing their shopping, planning family gatherings and getting dinner ready. But the Bresnahan family has other things to worry about.

"He's facing surgery this week. So, he will not be home for Christmas. They adjusted the family schedule to have a nice family Christmas together last weekend," added Bittle.

