Preservation boards approves plan for downtown skyscraper

St. Louis City leaders voted to preserve a historic building in downtown St. Louis.

A developer wants to transform a building in the 300 block of South Broadway into a 33-story high rise apartment complex.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association approved the plans, but many at the Preservation Board meeting spoke against the plan.

The preservation board voted to require the developer to keep part of the building’s façade. The developer said that would cost too much money.

