Mother of quadruple murder victim encourages other families to fight for justice

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of four people in Glasgow Village in August.

On Monday, one of the victims’ family and friends gathered outside the home where they were murdered along Balmoral Drive.

“Deandre was not just my son, he was my best friend and I feel like he was taken away from me at an early time,” said his mother Angelia Jones.

Jones said they wanted to gather and pray for her son, 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr. and the three other victims, 20-year-old Joseph Corley, his mother Patricia Steward and her other son 10-year-old Terrence Dehart.

Jones wants to encourage other families who are looking for answers in crimes to be persistent with police.

“Don’t let your loved ones go sitting in a cardboard box on a shelf with their cases being unsolved, call and ask questions,” said Jones.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Ja’Vonne Dupree with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery, nine counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of stealing of a motor vehicle and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Dupree remains in jail.

