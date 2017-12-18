Maplewood man accused of stabbing neighbor during dispute

Henry Robinson, 48, is accused of stabbing a neighbor during a dispute in Maplewood. Credit: Maplewood PD

A Maplewood man is accused of stabbing his neighbor during a dispute early Saturday morning.

Henry Robinson, 48, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police said he stabbed a neighbor during a dispute in the 7200 block of Anna Avenue.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

