2 airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near St. Clair

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles has closed EB I-44 near St. Clair. Credit: KMOV

Two people were seriously injured in a five-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 44 near St. Clair Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban hit the back of a 2000 Ford Mustang near mile marker 244 around 6 p.m. After being hit, the Mustang went through the cable barriers in the median and hit a 2013 Dodge Avenger and 2014 Kenworth Conventional. Debris from the Mustang then hit the front of a 2016 Freightliner Conventional.

The 39-year-old male driver of the Mustang and the 40-year-old female driver of the Avenger were hospitalized with serious injuries after being airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The interstate as closed for several hours, re-opening after 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved