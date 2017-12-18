Break-ins reported at 4 south St. Louis businesses over the weekend

Surveillance cameras at The Purple Martin restaurant in Fox Park and Fiddlehead Fern Cafe in Shaw captured the three men as they threw a brick at the front door glass, shattering it. Credit: Fiddlehead Fern Cafe

St. Louis police are searching for three suspects they believe are involved in a rash of break-ins over the last month.

Surveillance cameras at The Purple Martin restaurant in Fox Park and Fiddlehead Fern Cafe in Shaw captured the three men as they threw a brick at the front door glass, shattering it, before making their way toward the cash registers at each business.

Darcy Heine, the owner of Fiddlehead Fern Café, says they took around $700 in cash.

“Unfortunately, a stupid mistake,” she said.

She estimates between fixing the door and getting a new cash register, the damage is close to $2,000.

A camera outside her coffee shop caught three men in hoodies traveling in a white or light colored SUV.

St. Louis police received reports from two other businesses, The Purple Martin and O’Shay’s Pub, also targeted early Sunday morning.

The owner of a fourth business, Foam in Benton Park, tells News 4 he also filed a police report after he found the glass on his front door shattered from a break-in on Sunday.

George Martin, owner of The Purple Martin says he never keeps cash in his business after a previous business was burglarized.

However, although the burglars didn’t take off with cash, they did leave behind around $700 worth of damage.

“I don’t know their story,” said Martin of the suspects. “What they’re going through, but I want them to understand that they’re not just hurting me and I’m not some multimillionaire who can afford this type of stuff to happen. This provides for me, my family and my staff.”

Police say they received a report of a similar break-in earlier this month at Vincent Van Doughnut off Manchester.

Just like in every other case, the three suspects broke the front glass door with a brick before going in and stealing a tablet, cash and doughnuts.

Despite the damage, Heine and Walker still opened their stores hours later.

"Maybe they got a little cash." said Heine, "But they won’t keep us down."

Police ask that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved