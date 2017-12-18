3 accused of stealing car, possessing meth in Franklin County

Eric Pietz, Kirk Mills and Cheyenne Fullbright are accused of stealing a car in Jefferson County and driving into Franklin County. Fullbright and Pietz are accused of possessing meth. Credit: Franklin County Sheriff

Three suspects are facing charges for allegedly stealing a car possessing meth in Franklin County.

Cheyenne Fullbright, 26, and Eric Pietz, 25, are charged with tampering and possession of a controlled substance. Kirk Mills, 23, is charged with tampering and was wanted on outstanding traffic warrants.

Police said the three stole a Chevy Cruze Friday afternoon in Jefferson County and drove into Franklin County. Authorities said the owner followed the stolen car to give police an idea of where the car was.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies eventually tracked the car down on Rye Creek Road and arrested the three. Police said two of them were in possession of crystal meth.

