Reginald Clemons pleads guilty in 1991 Chain of Rocks Bridge murder

Reginald Clemons pleaded guilty on Monday to the murder of two sisters on the old Chain of Rocks Bridge in St. Louis in 1991.

Clemons pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder as well as two counts of rape and one count of first-degree robbery.

Clemons was one of four people convicted in the case in 1993 and was originally sentenced to death on two accounts of first-degree murder.

Clemons and the three others were convicted for the alleged rape and murder of sisters Julie and Robin Kerry by pushing them off the old Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Two of the other men convicted also received the death sentence. Of those two, one was executed in 2005 and the other had his sentence reduced to life without parole.

The fourth man convicted received 30 years due to his cooperation with prosecutors and testimony at trial.

Over his 20 years on death row, Clemons has been fighting those convictions. He had maintained his innocence and testified in the past that he was beaten and coerced into confessing to the crime.

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned the murder convictions in a 4-3 vote on November 24, 2015 and ordered the case back to the circuit court. The court cited that St. Louis prosecutors wrongly suppressed evidence.

Prosecutors filed a new case against Clemons in January 2016.

News Four has learned Clemons apologized to his own family and to the Kerry sister's mother.

