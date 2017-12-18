Attorney for Smith's fiancée, child files motion to reopen discovery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The attorney for the Anthony Lamar Smith’s fiancée and child has filed a motion to reopen discovery with the federal court in St. Louis.

Albert Watkins’ motion was filed in response to the Dec. 5 findings of the Independent Outside Counsel appointed by Missouri’s Attorney General to look into the assertion that DNA evidence was wrongfully withheld from the federal civil rights case.

"Today’s filing requests U.S. District Court Judge Jean Hamilton to re-open discovery in the case to permit Watkins to garner subpoena power, the ability to depose the Assistant Attorney Generals involved in the federal civil rights case, and procure records, including minutes of the Board of Police Commissioners and e-mails between those in positions of authority," read a portion of the press release announcing the motion.

Watkins is holding a press conference to announce the motion at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved