St. Louis County opens warming shelter for those in need

St. Louis County and the Salvation Army have partnered to provide a warming shelter for those in need this winter.

The warming shelter will be located at 10740 Page Avenue and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week from now until March 16.

The facility can accommodate up to 48 individuals at a time.

The County Executive has also allocated $250,000 in federal grant money this winter to Heat Up St. Louis to establish a utility assistance fund.

