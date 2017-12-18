Charlie Puth's North American tour stopping in St. Louis next year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Charlie Puth’s ‘The Voicenotes Tour’ will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 6.

Puth, with special guest Hailee Steinfeld, will kick off his North American tour on July 11 in Toronto.

Tickets for the August show in St. Louis will go on sale Friday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved