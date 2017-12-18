Teen killed, 2 others injured in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old was killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clinton County Monday morning.

The two-car crash occurred before around 7:30 a.m. just east of Germantown on Route 161 near Shoal Creek Road.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, 17-year-old Avery Crist, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control on the wet pavement and went into the westbound lanes.

"He was navigating the turn at some point and lost control it ended up sideways in the middle of the west bound lanes of traffic," said Illinois State Police Sergeant Mike Link.

His car collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier. Inside the Cavalier were a 17-year-old male and 14-year-old girl. They were both airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe both drivers were on their way to school at Central Community High School in Breese and the driver of the Malibu may have been turning around because he forgot something at home.

Crist, who was from Bartel, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved