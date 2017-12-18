Starbucks plans free $20 gift card giveaway at Winterfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – The holidays just got better for coffee lovers! The Starbucks “Give Good” Squads are spreading some holiday cheer by giving away a 1,000 free $20 gift cards to Winterfest attendees on Friday, Dec. 22.

The Starbucks squad will start passing the gift cards out at noon downtown near the Gateway Arch. In order to receive a gift card, coffee fanatics will have to find Starbucks baristas dressed in red and green aprons while supplies last.

After passing through St. Louis, Starbucks, partnered with 'Project Give Goods', will surprise fans throughout the country by giving a total of 50,000 $20 Starbucks gift cards.

Visit the Starbucks Newsroom or Starbucks.com/givegood for more details.

