St. Charles police searching for truck used to steal trailers

Police believe this truck has been used to steal trailers (Credit: St. Charles Police Department / Twitter)

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for help locating a truck that has been used to steal trailers.

The department posted a photo of the silver or grey newer model Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab Pickup truck to their Twitter Monday morning. The rear window of the truck is covered with plastic and duct tape.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows of its whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Price at 636-949-3332.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved