Trash truck hits wire, causing power outage in Olivette; post office closed

OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The post office in Olivette is closed after a trash truck hit wires nearby Monday morning.
The post office on Olive Boulevard was closed after the crash because it had no power. Officials in Olivette told News 4 they are still accepting stamped letters at the post office.
According to Ameren, 10 customers in the area were without power at 10:30 a.m. The outage is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.
There were no known injuries.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
Multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed following a Tuesday morning crash in St. Charles.More >
Multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 were closed following a Tuesday morning crash in St. Charles.More >
An accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles closed eastbound I-44 near St. Clair for several hours on Monday night.More >
An accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles closed eastbound I-44 near St. Clair for several hours on Monday night.More >
Three firefighters were burned while battling a house fire in north St. Louis overnight.More >
Three firefighters were burned while battling a house fire in north St. Louis overnight.More >
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of four people in Glasgow Village in AugustMore >
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of four people in Glasgow Village in AugustMore >