Trash truck hits wire, causing power outage in Olivette; post office closed

OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The post office in Olivette is closed after a trash truck hit wires nearby Monday morning.

The post office on Olive Boulevard was closed after the crash because it had no power. Officials in Olivette told News 4 they are still accepting stamped letters at the post office.

According to Ameren, 10 customers in the area were without power at 10:30 a.m. The outage is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.

There were no known injuries.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved