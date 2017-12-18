Hazelwood East basketball players give roses to parents fighting cancer

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Before a game last week, the Hazelwood East varsity boys’ basketball team honored two parents who are fighting cancer.

Tuesday morning, Robert Mcbride posted a video of the players handing roses to his mother and another parent before the game. Since being posted, the video has been shared over 900 times.

Robert's younger brother is on the basketball team.

The heartwarming video was taken before the game on Dec. 11, according to the Facebook post.

"It feels like they have a guardian angel, double OT win. Game after this game was against Cardinal Ritter, they weren't supposed to win they won in OT. My brother got the steal with seconds left and got the game-winning lay-up," said Robert McBride.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved