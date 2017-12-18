Police: Suspect intentionally caused head-on crash with Crestwood officer

CRESTWOOD, Mo., (KMOV.com) – A Crestwood police officer was struck in a head-on collision after a suspect allegedly drove his vehicle into the police car early Sunday morning

Police said the officer was struck by a suspect who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Crestwood police released the following statement describing the incident:

“It is our belief that the suspect thought he was being pursued, and upon seeing a police car coming toward him in the opposite lane of traffic, directed his vehicle for a head on collision with our officer.”

The suspect, later identified as Robert Thomas Poucher of Fenton, was taken into custody after the crash. Tuesday morning, officials told News 4 that Poucher was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the crash.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspect was still hospitalized and a booking photo had not been released.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

