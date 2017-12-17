GoFundMe created to help with funeral costs after couple dies in Granite City fire

Two Granite City, Illinois residents were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The Madison County Coroner's Office said Randall Witter, 70 and Rhonda Witter, 59, were found dead after a home in the 1700 block of Minerva Street caught fire around 4:36 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy fire in the living room of the home, according to the coroner's office. When firefighters were able to get inside the home they located both victims, who were pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Autopsies for both victims were conducted and Coroner Stephen Nonn said the preliminary results were that both died of smoke inhalation.

Terry Kreher, fire chief for the Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department, said they found one smoke detector in the home, but it wasn't working.

The couple leaves behind five children and eight grandchildren.

Neighbors said the couple had recently moved into the home.

"You can rebuild a house, but you can't bring somebody back that you love," said Kathy Weis, who lives in the neighborhood.

Family members set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs. According to the site, the couple's dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.