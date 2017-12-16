Police pursuit on I-44 ends with suspect in custody near SLU Hospital

Police have ended a pursuit that began in Franklin County on I-44 and ended near St. Louis University Hospital on Grand Avenue.

Police say the pursuit began around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

The pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph, according to police.

Police say they checked the plate of the vehicle and discovered that the car was wanted in St. Louis City. The plate was wanted for felony fleeing.

