Fenton employees set up fundraiser for injured Arnold police officer

FENTON, MO- The Fenton Bar and Grill was packed with regulars and new customers on Saturday night.

The focus wasn’t on the food or drinks though, instead, it was on the Arnold Police officer they were there to help.

“I think it's important to support law enforcement,” said Karen Eccardt, who doesn’t know the officer personally, but showed up to help.

Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor was shot more than a week ago by a burglary suspect he’d arrested.

As of the last update from the Arnold Police Dept., O’Connor remains in critical condition.

A few Fenton city employees who work with one of O’Connor’s family members decided they wanted to help show support.

They asked the owner of the Fenton Bar and Grill if they could host a fundraiser for the family and he didn’t think twice.

“When we heard Officer O’Connor’s story we wanted to do anything we could to help his family,” said Chris Gurley.

Along with raffles and other games, ten percent of the total amount of food and drinks served at the bar will go to the family.

Dozens of people from Fenton and other areas showed up.

“Amazed,” said Nikki Finkbiner, who helped organize the event,” but at the same time I think this is what people do in this type of situation.”

There's also a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, so far receiving more than $42,000 in donations.

