Police: Drunk driver crashes into squad car in Affton

Investigators say Simpson's BAC was more than twice the legal limit. (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

A suspected drunk driver is facing charges for a crash that injured a St. Louis County police officer.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old John Simpson was intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle into a police car early Friday morning on Gravois Road in Affton.

Investigators say Simpson’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

The officer suffered a concussion in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.