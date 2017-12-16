Trump calls wife of hospitalized Sen. John McCain - KMOV.com

Trump calls wife of hospitalized Sen. John McCain

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
McCain was admitted to the hospital this week due to side effects from his cancer treatment. (Credit: AP) McCain was admitted to the hospital this week due to side effects from his cancer treatment. (Credit: AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called the wife of John McCain as the Arizona senator is hospitalized for cancer treatments.

The White House said Trump called Cindy McCain on Friday to send his best wishes and check on her and her husband.

John McCain was admitted this week to Walter Reed Medical Center due to side effects from his cancer treatment.

The Republican was diagnosed earlier this year with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain has frequently been a thorn in Trump's side and cast the deciding vote that scuttled Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act earlier this year.

McCain's office has said he should be able to return to the Senate soon to vote on the GOP tax cut package.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deadly California wildfire continues to grow

    Deadly California wildfire continues to grow

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:25 AM EST2017-12-15 08:25:25 GMT
    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:27 AM EST2017-12-16 05:27:58 GMT
    The first firefighter has died in the battle against a series of major wildfires burning across Southern California.More >
    The first firefighter has died in the battle against a series of major wildfires burning across Southern California.More >

  • Lubbock restaurant defending controversial sign some are calling racist

    Lubbock restaurant defending controversial sign some are calling racist

    Controversial sign hanging on the wall of Cook's Garage in Lubbock (Source: Cook's Garage Facebook page)Controversial sign hanging on the wall of Cook's Garage in Lubbock (Source: Cook's Garage Facebook page)

    The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall. 

    More >

    The neon sign is a caricature of an African-American man, with a porter's cap, with the words Coon Chicken Inn written inside the mouth. The issue came up after a person attending a company Christmas party on Wednesday night at Cook's Garage noticed the sign hanging on the wall. 

    More >

  • GOP leaders finalize biggest tax overhaul in 3 decades

    GOP leaders finalize biggest tax overhaul in 3 decades

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:56 PM EST2017-12-15 19:56:33 GMT
    House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is pursued by reporters in the Capitol after signing the conference committee report to advance the GOP tax bill, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is pursued by reporters in the Capitol after signing the conference committee report to advance the GOP tax bill, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Republicans finalized their sweeping tax package Friday, expanding the child tax credit to placate a reluctant GOP senator as they pushed to muscle the bill through Congress next week.

    More >

    Republicans finalized their sweeping tax package Friday, expanding the child tax credit to placate a reluctant GOP senator as they pushed to muscle the bill through Congress next week.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly