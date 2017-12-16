Delivery deadlines approaching for packages to arrive by Christmas Day

Mail carriers are extremely busy right now, as they work to get packages delivered in time for Christmas. USPS says the final cut off is Friday, December 22 for packages to arrive by Christmas Day. However they recommend not procrastinating and getting deliveries in sooner because Friday is the most expensive delivery option.

"This is what we live for. We prepare for this time all year," says Mike Cooke, USPS corporate communications specialist. He says right now they are not experiences any delays. "So far we're all caught up and we plan to stay that way," said Cooke.

All carriers are seeing an influx of packages this holiday season because Cooke says online purchases are up 10% from last year. "This holiday season we will be delivering over 15 billion pieces of mail and 850 million of those are packages," said Cooke.

Cooke recommends getting any last minute items in the mail as early as possible next week. Wednesday, December 20 is the cut off date for priority mail shipping which is the cheapest rate. If you wait until Friday to deliver, you will have to send priority express which is more expensive. "Get up and get it mailed as soon as possible, don't wait," said Cooke.

Just this Sunday, December 17, a few area USPS locations will be open, including Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, South County Mall, North County, and Belleville. Next Sunday, the day before Christmas, all USPS locations will be closed.