Clayco Construction pledges $500,000 to Loop Trolley

Delays have continued to leave the Loop Trolley off the tracks, but a major pledge should help get it rolling this spring.

Clayco Construction has pledged $500,000 to the trolley project.

In October, the trolley group said it needed $500,000 to make it operational.

St. Louis County is refusing to give the project any more money, citing non-stop delays.

The Loop Trolley is now scheduled to start rolling in the spring, and it will connect the Loop to Forest Park.

