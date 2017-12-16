Car crashes into several fences in North County

A car crashed through several fences in Black Jack Saturday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

One person was taken to the hospital after his car drove through several fences in North County Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. in Black Jack, which is near Florissant.

News 4's overnight crew says it appears the car may have hit a utility box.

Police say the driver of the car is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.