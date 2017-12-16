Charges issued on DWI suspect who struck police car

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges Friday on a DWI suspect who struck a police car.
John Simpson, 53, of Robert Ave. in St. Louis has been issued one count of DWI-Physical Injury, a Class E felony.
Police said Simpson rear-ended a St. Louis County Police car and that he showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and glassy eyes.
Police said Simpson took a breathalyzer test, showing results of a .174 blood alcohol content (BAC). In Missouri, the BAC legal limit is .08.
The officer who was in the impacted cop car suffered a concussion due to the accident.
Simpson is being held on a $25,000 bond.
