Suspect arrested in North St. Louis County quadruple homicide case

Patricia Steward, 56, Joseph Corley, 20, Deandre Kelley Jr., 18, and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart were shot and killed in North County on August 24.

The St. Louis County Police have arrested a suspect in a quadruple homicide case.

Police said a 20-year-old man is now in custody as the investigation continues.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The shooting that killed four people happened Aug. 24, 2017 in Glasgow Village in North St. Louis County.

One of the victims was a 10-year-old boy. Other victims included a 56-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

CrimeStoppers had been offering a $20,000 reward for information about the shooting.

