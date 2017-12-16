Potosi man killed in two-car crash in Washington County

One man was killed in a two-car crash in Washington County Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at 4:11 p.m. Friday on Highway 185 at Pleasant Hill Rd.

Police said Robert Phares, 41, of Potosi was traveling northbound on the highway when his vehicle crossed over the roadway into the southbound lanes.

Phares' vehicle struck the front right corner of an oncoming vehicle that was traveling in the southbound lanes of the highway.

The driver of the impacted vehicle, 38-year-old Aaron Kurtz of Potosi, was killed in the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Phares was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he has minor injuries.

Police said both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

There is no information about what caused Phares' vehicle to cross the roadway.

