Three shot in separate overnight incidents in St. Louis; one killed

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight Friday into Saturday.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Patton Ave., which is near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Martin Luther King Dr.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery. The victim reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

Another shooting happened at 1:02 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Florissant Ave. and Thrush Ave.

Police said a male victim was shot in the head, but that he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives were called out to the third shooting in the St. Louis area Saturday. That shooting happened at 1:29 a.m. near North Newstead Ave. and Ashland Ave.

Police said the male victim killed was in his 40s and had multiple gunshot wounds. He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on the scene.

No other information on these shootings were immediately available. News 4 will continue to update this story as it develops.

