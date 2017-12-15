Berkeley man charged in toddler’s death

Gyasi Campbell, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

A Berkeley man is facing charges for his alleged role in the death of a toddler in Belleville.

Gyasi Campbell, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors in St. Clair County say he is responsible for the death of 2-year-old Kane Friess, who died on April 14, 2017.

Authorities said Friess died from head trauma.

Police say Campbell lived with Kane’s mother in Belleville at the time.

He is not in custody.

