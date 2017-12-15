A look at the body armor that saved officers in Bellefontaine Neighbors shooting

(KMOV.com) - News 4 got a closer look at how vests that likely saved the lives of two officers who were shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors work.

Police say Jason Cook, 37, shot two officers before he barricaded himself inside a Bellefontaine Neighbors home Thursday. The two officers were wearing body armor.

“The body armor that those guys and we wear on duty is just layers of Kevlar,” said Paul Bastean with Ultimate Defense Range.

Bastean knows about body armor. During his training as a Lake St. Louis police officer in 2003, he was accidentally shot while wearing a vest.

“The best way to describe it is if someone takes a two-step run with a baseball bat and hits you in the chest as hard as they can, it took awhile to gain breath back, just breathing normally,” said Bastean.

Bastean says it’s likely the two Bellefontaine Neighbors officers felt the same thing on Thursday.

“Fortunately, the vest prevented the injuries from being much worse than they could have been,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch.

Bastean says the body armor technology is getting fore police by layering more Kevlar. Bastean added the vests are now more comfortable for officers to wear.

