Shiloh man arrested for failure to register as sex offender

John Pylypiw was arrested Friday for failure to register as a sex offender, a class three felony. (Credit: Shiloh Police Department)

A Shiloh, Illinois man has been arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, a class three felony.

John D. Pylypiw, 43, of the 400 block of Maple Street in Shiloh was arrested Friday.

While performing sex offender compliance checks Wednesday, the Shiloh Police Department began investigating Pylypiw, a registered sex offender. Police found that Pylypiw failed to update his employment information, as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Pylypiw's bond has been set at $35,000. He is currently in custody at the St. Clair County jail.

