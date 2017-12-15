Emergency crews on scene of I-55 crash involving semi trucks, multiple other vehicles

Multi-car crash on I-55 near Highway 143 in Edwardsville. (Credit: KMOV)

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. (KMOV) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 55 near Edwardsville Friday.

According to authorities, the crash, which happened near the intersection of I-55 and Highway 143, involves a semi truck and multiple vehicles.

"It kind of sounded like maybe one of the storage shed doors closing. It was loud. I was confused I looked over. I saw the semi. He was just crashing through. There were just four or five cars," said witness Jason Asher.

The crash area spans around a quarter mile of the highway.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how severe injuries are, but four ambulances and three ARCH medical helicopters are en route to the scene.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to I-70.

