Single-car crash kills man, 20, in St. Charles County

A single-car crash early Thursday morning in St. Charles County left one man dead.

Police said at 4:20 a.m., Blake Meives, 20, of St. Charles was driving westbound on Missouri Highway 364.

Just east of Arena Parkway, Meives' vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, drove through the guardrail and hit an embankment. The vehicle overturned and Meives was ejected.

Meives was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt.

