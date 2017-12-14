Hazelwood district trying to crack down on guns at schools

The Hazelwood School district said it is trying to crack down on students bringing guns to school.

The district has formed the No Weapons in Our School Coalition to spread awareness about weapons at school.

In the past month, there have been two separate incidents in which students brought guns to Hazelwood West High School. The most recent incident happened Thursday.

The coalition includes administrators, teachers and staff talking to kids about the consequences of bringing even a toy gun to school.

