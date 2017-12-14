Security camera catches delivery driver stealing beer from front porch

A security camera caught a delivery driver stealing beer from the front porch of a South City home. Credit: John Clauson

An Amazon Prime subscriber’s latest delivery has him questioning how safe he is leaving items on his front porch.

John Clauson orders more than a dozen items from Amazon Prime every week to add to his growing collection of more than 4,000 items.

“I’m an incurable collector, that's what it’s called,” he said.

He ordered a DVD, but this time noticed, the delivery driver didn’t just leave the package behind, he also helped himself to two beers Clauson had left to cool.

“It’s just the idea if you take beer maybe they’ll take something else,” he said.

Clauson left a couple six-packs of beers and waters to cool outside, which he typically does when his refrigerator is too full.

He originally thought his grandchildren had taken them, so he played back his security camera to find the culprit.

“I would have given it to him if he had asked me,” he said.

Clauson is especially concerned about the fact that the company recently launched a new service, Amazon Key, where homeowners can give the company access for delivery drivers to leave packages inside their home using a keyless entry system.

“If they'll take beer,” he said, “what will they take inside your home?”

He reported the incident to representatives at Amazon but hasn’t heard back.

He’d like an apology from the company and for them to check the delivery drivers’ background.

“I don’t want him to lose his job,” said Clauson, “but the company ought to know about this.”

News 4 also reached out to the company and is waiting for a reply.

