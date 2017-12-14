2 semis involved in accident on I-55 near Hamel

Police said two semi drivers had to be extricated after they were involved in an accident on I-55 near Hamel, Illinois Thursday night.

The accident involving two semis happened around 8:30 p.m. on southbound I-55.

Police said both drivers had to be extricated. One was taken to a hospital by helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred five miles north of where a semi-truck driver plowed into several cars on November 21. Four people died.

