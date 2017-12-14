Flu outbreak closes elementary school in western St. Charles Co.

An elementary school in western St. Charles County will be closed Friday due to a flu outbreak.

The School District of Washington says Augusta Elementary will be closed Friday due to “high incidents of the flu and flu-like symptoms.”

The district says the building will be disinfected before Monday.

All schools in the Litchfield, Illinois School District were closed on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 because of the flu.

