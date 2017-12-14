St. Ann police officer involved in accident

A St. Ann police officer was involved in an accident Thursday evening.

Authorities said an officer was responding to a call when he was struck from behind near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Cypress. Police said the squad car’s lights and sirens were on.

The officer was not injured but two people inside the other car were taken a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Other details were not immediately known.

